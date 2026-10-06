Sunchang Festival Offers Special Day Trip for International Students
Image: Premiumpass International SSOLUCK
Lifestyle

Sunchang Festival Offers Special Day Trip for International Students

By Haps Staff

International students and young adults in Korea can join a one-day trip to Sunchang this October combining outdoor activities with one of the region’s major food festivals.

Organized by SSOLUCK, a travel program operated by Premiumpass International, the Sunchang Fermentation Festival & Healing Plogging One-Day Trip will run on October 15, 16 and 17, with participants able to select one of the three dates.

The trip departs from Seoul and begins with a plogging activity at Hyangga Recreation Area before continuing to the Sunchang Jangryu Festival, known for highlighting the region’s tradition of Korean fermented sauces and foods.

Festival activities include the Gochujang Parade, jang-making programs and hands-on experiences related to Korea’s fermentation culture.

The program is open to international university students and foreign young adults aged 39 or younger. Participation costs 20,000 won and includes round-trip transportation from Seoul, admission and a tour manager. Participants will also receive a 10,000 won activity voucher.

A total of 300 places are available across the program.

Reservations can be made through SSOLUCK’s booking page.

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Haps Staff
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