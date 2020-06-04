Sunday Yoga Class

Join WellMi Yoga & Meditation instructor Laura for a Slow Flow Sunday.

Class includes:

Restorative Yoga / Yin Yoga (60 Minutes) and optional Tea Time, Mindfulness Practice & Discussion.

This class is ideal for those looking to take things at a slower pace, and who want to explore mindfulness meditation or share what’s on their mind.

They’ll put on some good relaxing tunes, settle down and explore around 10 different postures. Perfect for beginners & pro-yogis alike.

Participants are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked by the instructor at sign in as per government guidelines on the routine distancing for daily life.

Event Information:

Date and Time: Sundays, 11 a.m.

Price: 10,000 KRW per drop-in session – 1-hour yoga class plus an optional extra hour

Location: Studio Lux

NOTE:

To register for a single class:

BOOK IT > choose “MANUAL PAYMENT”

FYI: *Bank Transfer/In Person Payment only (no PayPal) *Please bring your own mat, water and towel (if needed) *Please bring tumbler/cup for tea time (small paper cups are available)

*Classes are conducted by native English speaking yoga instructor

YOGA BLOCKS PROVIDED