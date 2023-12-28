Sunrise Events Around Gyeongnam Province

Various sunrise events are set to unfold across multiple localities along the southern coast, including Geoje, Tongyeong, and Sacheon in Gyeongnam.

In Geoje City, the Year-End Fireworks Festival, a celebratory culmination of the year, is slated to take place in the Jangseungpo Port area on the 31st.

Commencing at 4 p.m., the event will feature pre-ceremony activities, opening ceremonies, a dazzling fireworks display, and post-ceremony performances. Jangseungpo Port will be host to a maritime fireworks show, blending lasers, lights, and music against the backdrop of the night sea. To enhance the experience, nighttime lighting will illuminate the event venue. Families attending can also partake in various experiential events, and warming shelters will be available.

For those seeking a breathtaking sunrise view on the first day of the new year, the Tongyeong Cable Car and Sacheon Sea Cable Car, prominent tourist attractions on the southern coast, will commence early operations.

Tongyeong Cable Car opens ticket sales at 5:30 a.m. on the 1st, allowing spectators to witness the sunrise from the summit of Mireuksan Mountain, a renowned sunrise vantage point. The sunrise is anticipated at 7:34 a.m., and up to 1,500 people will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sacheon Sea Cable Car begins operations at 6 a.m., limiting passengers to 300 for safety reasons and providing a knee blanket as a souvenir. Passengers can enjoy a beautiful sunrise harmonized with Hallyeo Waterway either from inside the cable car cabin or at the Gaksan Observatory.

Tongyeong City is also set to host the Gapjinnyeon New Year’s Sunrise Event at Yi Sun-sin Park at 6 a.m. on the first day of the new year. This sunrise celebration, themed around ‘Tongyeong as a City for the Next 100 Years,’ will feature diverse programs such as lighting wish candles, assorted book and popera performances, New Year’s congratulatory messages, cutting New Year’s rice cakes, and citizen festivals. Attendees can write wish sheets for the New Year, and a photo zone will be available. Free fish cakes and rice cakes will be distributed to participants.

Sacheon City, too, will organize a New Year’s sunrise event near Samcheonpo Bridge with activities such as a wish-making event for the new year, and observing the first sunrise.