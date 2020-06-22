NewsBusan News

“Sunset Provision for Parks” Expected to Protect Igidae From Development

BeFM News

The ‘Sunset Provision for Parks’ taking effect from the 1st of next month is expected to protect Igidae Park from the threat of reckless development.

The city of Busan announced that it decided to change Igidae Park to become a conservation green area from its current status as a natural green area.

Unlike a natural green area, the private development of Igidae Park will be restricted once it is designated as a conservation green area under the Management of Mountainous Districts Act.

However, development for farmers and fishermen housing, recreational forests, schools and public interest facilities will be allowed.

The city says Igidae Park should not only be designated as a national geopark, but should also be protected geologically and ecologically since it has been found to be a habitat for a variety of endangered species in recent years.

Travel

