Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

“Super Tiger” to be Performed August 26-27

BeFM News

The Korean traditional dance-based play “Super Tiger,” hosted by the Busan Metropolitan Government and programmed and produced by the Busan Cultural Center, will be performed at the Grand Theater of the Busan Cultural Center from August 26-27.

It is a story of a special tiger born with a unique mutation. It struggles to fit in the crowd, always living as an outsider, but like a  lotus flower blooming in a swamp, the tiger changes the world around it.

Lee Jeong-yoon, the artistic director of the Busan Metropolitan Dance Company, directed and choreographed the play, and Kim Jong-wook, the chief conductor of the Busan Metropolitan Gugak Orchestra, is the music director.

