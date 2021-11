Tickets for the Superband 2 concert at Sajik Arena are currently on sale for the December 4th performance.

The concert features CNEMA, Craxilver, Kardi, Poco a Poco, The Fix, and The Whales.

Tickets for the show run from 99,000 won to 132,000 won and can be bought on YES24.

The 2 1/2 hour concert begins at 5 p.m.