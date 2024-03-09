Shopping, Home & Living

Supermarkets Mandatory Sunday Closing Days to Be Changed From May

By Haps Staff

Starting in May, large supermarkets in Busan will transition their mandatory closed days to weekdays, announced during a ‘Win-win Cooperation Meeting between Large and Small Retailers’ held by the city Busan City in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

During the meeting, it was decided that five districts, including Dong-gu, Saha-gu, Gangseo-gu, Yeonje-gu, and Suyeong-gu, will begin the transition in May, while 11 districts and counties, such as Haeundae-gu, Dongrae-gu, Busanjin-gu, Geumjeong-gu, and Sasang-gu, will follow suit in July.

The decision was reached after collecting opinions from all 16 districts and counties since February.

According to the Distribution Industry Development Act, special autonomous mayors, mayors, county governors, and district heads must designate two days every month as mandatory non-working days, either on public holidays or upon agreement with stakeholders.

The private meeting was attended by heads or vice heads of all 16 districts and counties, along with industry officials, including representatives from the Busan City Merchants Association, Busan East Supermarket Cooperative, and Korea Chain Store Association.

Plans to boost the local economy through win-win cooperation with mass retailers and improve mart workers’ welfare were discussed.

The Chain Store Association proposed measures to support small and medium-sized retailers, such as operating special stores within large supermarkets and facilitating group purchases.

Additionally, they pledged to ensure workers’ rights to rest on public holidays.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

