Surfers Must Now Wear Masks in Busan

Surfers at beaches in Busan are now required to wear masks in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city of Busan on the 13th, this decision was made by holding a beach quarantine council on the 11th at 2 pm at Songjeong Beach, attended by officials from Haeundae-gu and the Surfing Association.

Surfers also decided to observe the quarantine guidelines, such as wearing masks on the sandy beach.

Songjeong Beach is receiving wide attention as the surfing mecca from surfers all over the country.