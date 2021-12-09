Survey Results Show Busan Parents Want Their Children “To Live a Financially Prosperous Life” The Most

According to a survey by the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education, 45.7% of those surveyed want their children to live a ‘financially prosperous life’, accounting for the highest portion of what respondents desire for the future of their children.

It was followed by ‘having a good relationship with family and those around them’, ‘having power’ and ‘being healthy’, respectively.

In a previous survey by the education office, 55.8% of respondents said they wanted ‘the life of their children to be economically prosperous.

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education interpreted that a large number of respondents chose financial wellbeing as an important criterion in life.