Suspect Arrested for Stealing 37,000,00 Won of Traditional Market Gift Certificates

The Busan Sasang Police Station has booked a suspect in their 20s on charges of stealing 37 million won worth of Onnuri gift certificates from traditional markets.

The suspect is accused of stealing 3,700 gift certificates worth 10,000 won each from a store at a traditional market in Sasang District early last month.

Police received a report from the store owner and arrested the suspect who had already moved to Seoul.

The suspect reportedly spent most of the stolen gift certificates on living and entertainment expenses.

