Image: Contemporary Museum of Art website
“Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment” Exhibiti Begins Today

Haps Staff

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan begins its latest exhibit “Sustainable Art Museum: Art and Environment” through September 22.

The exhibition takes a look at the awareness of the world’s environmental crisis is increasing.

Attendance is limited due to social distancing measures and online reservations are available here in Korean.

Event Information

Period: May 4 – September 22, 2021

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 1 and outdoor park

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

 

