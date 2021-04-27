Suyeon Bridge Opening Today Connects Dongnae-gu and Yeonje gu

The Busan Metropolitan City Construction Headquarters announced that it will open the Suyeon Bridge’connecting Suan-dong, Dongnae-gu and Geoje-dong, Yeonje-gu, from 11 a.m. today.

The 115-meter bridge connects ‘Samhan Mansion’ in Dongnae-gu and ‘Goryo Intersection’ in Yeonje-gu.

Construction started in January 2019 and was finished in April of this year.

Suyeon Bridge is said to be an ideal bridge for securing the flood level of the river.

The aluminum composite panel installed on the exterior material and LED lighting in the shape of the Milky Way illuminates the subtle indirect lighting at night, allowing residents to walk around the hot spring stream to harmonize with the natural scenery.