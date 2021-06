Suyeong-gu district is looking for local cafes around the Gwangalli area to participate in an event that offers customers a 10% discount when using a tumbler starting in July.

The plan is part of an environmental conservation practice movement to reduce the use of disposable cups.

With the promotion, customers using a tumbler can receive a 10% discount on whatever drink they order.

Cafes that intend to participate in the promotion will be announced at the end of June.