Suyeong-gu Begins Crackdowns Around Millak Riverside Park and Gwangalli

Suyeong-gu office has announced that it has begun a crackdown on gatherings and illegal parking around Millak Riverside Park and Gwangalli as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district office is operating a special illegal parking enforcement period while it also plans to expand the crackdown on unauthorized street vendors.

During the summer season, Millak Riverside Park becomes a hotspot in the evenings for youth looking to drink and eat and mingle.

With the prolonged early closure on business, more people are flocking to the park in the early evening which is becoming a concern of the district.

In response, the district plans to increase the crackdown on illegal parking to midnight nightly and place charges against illegal vendors.

The crackdown measures are in effect until August 31.