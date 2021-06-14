NewsBusan News

Suyeong-gu Completely Bans Night Time Eating and Drinking at Millak Waterfront Park

Drinking and eating will be completely banned at Millak Waterfront Park in Busan after violations of the COVID restrictions continued.

These violations include crossing into the park after the maximum capacity limit had been reached.

The local administration in Suyeong-gu announced yesterday that it would implement an administrative order to restrict drinking and eating at Millak Waterfront Park from the 18th of this month.

The executive order will be put in place until September 30th. Drinking and eating are prohibited from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, and wearing a mask continues to be mandatory.

The district plans to send 20 officers and 20 public servants to ensure that the restrictions are being followed.

A fine of 100,000 won will be imposed if violators are caught again after being warned the first time.

