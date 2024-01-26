Image: Suyeong-gu
Busan News

Suyeong-gu to Block Public Wi-Fi During Large-Scale Drone Shows

By Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu Office has devised a strategy to prevent communication failures during large-scale drone performances at Gwangalli Beach by implementing a “blocking public Wi-Fi” measure.

Following the abrupt cancellation of the New Year’s Day drone show due to conflicts with public Wi-Fi, the district office, along with three mobile communication companies, including SKT, will suspendi public Wi-Fi at Gwangalli Beach during drone performances.

This initiative aims to eliminate communication disruptions caused by the shared Wi-Fi frequency.

The plan involves halting public Wi-Fi three hours before the drone performance, blocking Wi-Fi repeaters, and resuming service an hour after the event concludes.

The district office anticipates implementing this new system for a special Lunar New Year’s Day performance featuring 2,000 drones, set to take place on February 10th.


Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

