Suyeong-gu Considering Changing Mandatory Supermarket Closings to Weekdays

By Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu district is considering changing the mandatory closing days of large supermarkets from Sundays to weekdays.

This follows similar moves in Daegu City and some parts of Seoul, and could be the first such change in Busan.

The district is considering the change after receiving requests from both large supermarkets and traditional markets.

A final decision is expected in May.

Other districts in Busan are also watching Suyeong-gu’s move closely, including Busanjin-gu and Gangseo-gu, with some already starting to collect opinions.

The reason for the change is that some believe that mandatory Sunday closures are not helping traditional markets.

Daegu City reported a 19.8% increase in sales at major retailers after switching to weekday closures, and a survey found that 87.5% of local consumers approved of the change.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

