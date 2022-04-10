Suyeong-gu Considering Making Millak Waterfront Park Booze Free

Suyeong-gu is looking into changing the status of Millak Waterfront Park to discourage the stigma of the park as being a late-night place for heavy alcohol consumption.

The park is a nighttime hot spot during the summer months, when the warm evenings bring thousands of people to the park to enjoy drinking and eating while socializing.

However, as complaints have been rising over the years, the district is considering changing the status of the park in line with the “National Health Promotion Act” in 2020 which allows local governments to change or prohibit a city ordinance.

The district banned drinking last summer from June until September due to COVID, but once the restrictions were lifted, it went back to being a popular nightspot for people to drink.

They have also had a serious garbage problem in the area, with almost 90 tons of garbage per month being collected.

Back in 2016, Busan police images of massive amounts of garbage leftover by visitors to the park went viral over the Internet, leaving a stained image of the city and a feeling of disgust among local residents.

If changes do occur, it will likely take until at least 2023 to take effect.