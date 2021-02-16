Suyeong-gu Promoting Plan to Make Drone Light Show Permanent

Suyeong-gu is looking to promote a plan to make the drone light show permanent at Gwangalli Beach.

According to a report in the Busan Ilbo, Kang Seong-tae, the head of the district, said that they are looking to secure 1.5 billion won in funds to promote the Drone Light Show which would add a unique tourism attraction to the area.

The district ran two 10-minute shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Lunar New Year’s Day under the theme “Happy New Year” with 300 drones.

There is some concern that they would only be able to fly 300 drones for the show and that it overlaps with the landscape lighting project.

Kang said that he hopes they would be able to have 1,000 drones in the future, still shy of the 1,400 used at the Pyeongchang Olympics which also used a smaller space than Gwangalli Beach.

If approved, the shows are expected to run on a permanent basis on weekend nights.