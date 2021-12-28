Suyeong-gu to Control Gwangalli Beach on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Morning

Suyeong-gu district has said that it will restrict access to popular venues including Gwangalli Beach on New Year’s Eve in New Year’s Day morning.

From noon on the 31st to 9 a.m. on the 1st, access will be restricted on Gwangalli Beach, Millak Riverside Park, Millak Beach Park, Millak Port, Namcheon Beach Park, and the road in front of Samick Beach Apartments.

This is in response to a request from the city government to control popular areas where people will gather to enjoy New Year’s Eve and also to watch the first sunset.

The district plans to cordon off the areas and have staff block the entryway to the popular sites.

They plan to broadcast the event live from 11:30 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. which includes performances by Ravi, Sweet Sorrow, and musical actors Ju-ho Son and So-hyun Kim.

Haeundae had announced that it will also ban people from New Year’s Eve activities from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Imrang, Ilgwang, Dadaepo, Songdo, and Songjeong beaches will remain open with onsite guidance to maintain quarantine measures.