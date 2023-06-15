Suyeong-gu to Hold Two Exciting Events This Weekend

The ‘Suyeong River Beach Art Experience’ and the ‘Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience’ are taking place from today until the 18th.

These events, hosted by the city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization, aim to promote marine leisure tourism and offer unique experiences along the picturesque Suyeong River.

The ‘Suyeong River Beach Art Experience’ will be held at the outdoor stage of Suyeonggang Naru Park, offering participants the chance to enjoy marine culture activities such as creating sea creature gypsum air fresheners, making paracord bracelets, and engaging in sand art.

With four sessions each day for three days, 80 participants per session can choose two out of the three experiences.

Following sunset, the ‘Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience’ will take place. This nighttime water leisure activity combines the beauty of the river with LED lights, providing a one-hour kayak experience. The Suyeong River, known for its stunning night views and the city’s skyscrapers’ illuminated splendor, creates a remarkable setting for this unique event.

Participants, after receiving water safety training over three days, will ride LED-equipped kayaks along the Suyeong River, immersing themselves in the enchanting night scenery.

Detailed information about the experiences can be found on the website of the Busan Federation of Korea Maritime Youth (www.sek.or.kr).