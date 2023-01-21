Suyeong-gu to Strengthen Safety Measures During its Drone Shows

Suyeong district will strengthen safety measures during its drone shows following the injury of one spectator during the New Year countdown event involving 1,500 drones.

The district office said that the venue for directing the performance will move from the district’s life and culture center to Millak Waterfront Park to secure a safe distance.

The drone company will also increase the distance of the drones from the beach and reduce the maximum speed of the drones during the performances. Drones will be programmed to immediately descend into the sea in case of an abnormal signal rather than returning to the beach.

The company is also said to be considering a product that uses parachutes in case of emergencies. Related safety personnel will also increase to 100.