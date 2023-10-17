Suyeong-gu Wins Presidential Prize of the ‘2023 Republic of Korea City Award’

Busan’s Suyeong-gu has received the Presidential Prize of the ‘2023 Republic of Korea City Award.’

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced that Suyeong-gu along with 14 other cities were awarded at the ceremony held today at the Jinju City Hall in South Gyeongsang Province.

Suyeong-gu received high ratings for over 50 policies promoting childbirth and childcare, including support for fathers taking childcare leave.

The award judging cities’ sustainability and outstanding examples of living infrastructure, gave high scores to Suyeong-gu in overall categories including society, economy, and the environment.