Suyeong-gu’s Drone Light Show Gets the Green Light

Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu’s plan to have a permanent drone show has been given the go-ahead after receiving approval and securing the budget.

The newest tourist attraction show and only one in the country will likely begin in July.

Two shows are planned to happen each Saturday though the time has not yet been announced.

The district ran two 10-minute shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Lunar New Year’s Day under the theme “Happy New Year” with 300 drones.

There is some concern that they would only be able to fly 300 drones for the show and that it overlaps with the landscape lighting project.

Suyeong District is hoping to use 1,000 drones for the show.

Haps Staff
