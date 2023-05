The Suyeong Police Station will open in 2025 as Busan’s 16th police station.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Suyeong Police Station last week near Suyeong Station of Busan Metro Line 3 in Suyeong District.

The Suyeong Police Station will be built on an area of about 9,000 square meters with one basement floor and six ground floors.

It aims to be completed by June 2025.