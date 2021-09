The 10th edition of the Swedish Film Festival will take place from September 9-15 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Ten films will be screened and COVID-19 measures will be taken at the theater.

Event Information

Period: September 9-15, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won

Website

Film List

Stockholm Stories

Underdog

Drifters

Bergman Island

A Moon of My Own

Catwalk

Scheme Birds

Run Uje Run

My Father Marianne

Charter

Movie Times