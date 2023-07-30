Swimmer Drowns Off the Coast of Yeongdo

Two young swimmers were swept away by powerful waves off the coast of Busan resulting in the death of one individual.

The tragic event unfolded on the 29th of the month, around 1:45 pm, near the gravel yard of the Yeongdo Sky Observatory in Dongsam-dong.

The victims, both in their 20s, were enjoying their time in the water when some large waves struck the area.

According to the Korea Coast Guard, a group of four individuals had gathered at the sea that day, engaging in water activities when an unexpected wave overwhelmed two of them.

One was fortunate to be rescued by another swimmer, but the other man was unable to be found, prompting an immediate call to emergency services.

In a joint operation, the Coast Guard and firefighters launched a search and rescue mission, eventually locating the man around 4:10 pm, near the gravel yard. Despite swift transportation to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

The Coast Guard has stressed the significance of adhering to safety guidelines while swimming, especially during periods of swell waves, which can lead to life-threatening accidents.

Further investigations are underway to shed more light on the unfortunate incident.