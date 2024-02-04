Swiss International Air Lines Launches Direct Services from Seoul to Zurich

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be further expanding its services in the 2024 summer schedule with the addition of Seoul to its long-haul network in Asia.

Alongside the already announced new intercontinental destinations of Washington, DC and Toronto, Canada in the West, SWISS will also be enlarging its long-haul network in the East by connecting the South Korean capital of Seoul with Zurich, Switzerland.

Seoul will receive its first-ever SWISS services in summer 2024. This metropolis offers a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair and delights visitors with sights like the Gyeongbokgung Palace and futuristic landmarks such as the N Seoul Tower.

Similarly, Switzerland offers a mix of natural beauty and modernity with its majestic Alpine landscapes, including the Matterhorn and Jungfrau peaks, as well as the vibrant economic and cultural entre of Zurich.

“We are delighted to be further growing our network,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach. “As well as our new long-haul destinations of Washington, DC and Toronto, which we’ve already announced, we’ll be adding the extremely attractive destination of Seoul to our Asian network in summer 2024. The capital of South Korea has a lot to offer leisure and business travelers alike. And our new Seoul service will help us even better meet our customers’ needs for non-stop services to and from the world’s key cities.”

According to Leo Tonidandel, General Manager Korea, Lufthansa Group Airlines: “We are excited to launch Seoul as the first new destination in Asia for SWISS in 2024. As a premium carrier, SWISS will offer four cabins including First Class and Premium Economy Class and provide Korean passengers with more choices when traveling to Europe with direct flights from Seoul/Incheon to Zurich and beyond with connections in Zurich. In addition, SWISS, as a member of Lufthansa Group Airlines, Korean customers enjoy combined services with Lufthansa, the same mileage program and various benefits.”.

SWISS will commence its thrice-weekly non-stop service between Zurich and Seoul on 7 May 2024. The flights will be operated with Airbus A340 equipped with First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class. The eastbound flight LX122 will leave Zurich at 13:40 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Seoul at 08:25 the following day The westbound LX123 service will depart from Seoul on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 09:55, arriving in Zurich at 16:50.