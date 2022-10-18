Taehwa River National Garden, “A Gift of Autumn” Festival Held this Weekend in Ulsan

From 21st to 23rd, the 2022 Taehwa River National Garden Autumn Festival will be held featuring a musical gala show, and a special exhibition of bamboo crafts under the theme of ‘Taehwa River National Garden, a Gift of Autumn’.

For the main event, on October 21st, at 6:30 pm, an opening parade with about 60 people including the Kojeokdae, cheerleaders, and a belly dance team will be held at the bamboo Ecological Garden.

Then, at the opening ceremony held on the special stage at Wangbeodeulmadang at 7 pm, Choi Jeong-won, a musical diva representing Korea, and actors will perform a musical after-the-scenes performance gala show.

On the 22nd, events such as a humorous pantomime, a juggling show, a children’s autumn happiness concert, a new gardener contest, a youth gathering, a music outing at a simple station in the fall with DJ Jeon Seon-min, and creative musical performances will be held.

On the 23rd, a children’s magic show, an autumn romantic concert, and a story talk show with Lee Yong-sik, the public relations ambassador for Ulsan City, will be held.

During the festival, exhibition and experience events such as the exhibition of bamboo craft works, garden play experience, lighting of the night scenery of the Chrysanthemum Garden (100 moons installed), and a video clip (360° moving camera) are also held.