Taehwa River National Garden Bamboo Shoot Conservation Activities Started

Ulsan City is carrying out activities to protect bamboo shoots in the bamboo forest in the Taehwa River National Garden.

Ulsan City announced that the ‘Bamboo Shoots Keeper Volunteer Group (8 groups)’, made up of members of the Simni Bamboo Forest Guardian Volunteer Association, will intensively crackdown on damaging or unauthorized collection of bamboo shoots until the end of June every day from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Earlier, Ulsan City built a fence in the bamboo forest and installed publicity flags and banners stating that bamboo shoot harvesting was prohibited.

The Bamboo Shoot Protector Volunteer Corps cracks down on illegally harvesting or damaging bamboo shoots, while also promoting the importance of bamboo shoots and bamboo forest values ​​to visitors to the bamboo forest.

Ulsan City plans to take strong action in accordance with Article 366 of the Criminal Act (damage of property) if anyone is caught illegally collecting or damaging bamboo shoots.

If you collect bamboo shoots, you will be punished for damage to public goods up to three years in prison or a fine of not more than 7 million won and for theft of public goods up to six years in prison or a fine of not more than 10 million won.

An Ulsan city official said, “From April to the end of June every year, the bamboo shoots sprout, and some citizens secretly dig them for edible purposes. We ask that you protect them.”

The bamboo forests of the Taehwa River National Garden are formed in the Taehwa district (100,000 m²) and the Samho district (125,000 m²), and various bamboos such as Wangdae, Maengjongjuk, Ojuk, and Gugapjuk are grown.