Taehwa River Visitor Information Center Opened in Ulsan

The Taehwa River Visitor Information Center opened on July 13.

The information center was installed under the National Garden Bridge with an area of ​​50.3 m² and its main role is to introduce Taehwa River ecological commentary programs and related facilities.

At the information center, natural environment commentators work from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm for various inquiries, guidance, and responses.

It is closed for Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays.

The inside of the information center is decorated with information desks and photos of birds, wild animals, and flowers that inhabit the Taehwa River.

In addition, a TV is installed, so you can see the video data of the natural ecology of the Taehwa River.