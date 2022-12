The city of Ulsan will install and operate night tree lights at Taehwa rotary in celebration of the year-end and New Year holidays.

The lighting is operated until the end of January next year and is turned on twice, from sunset to 10 pm and from 6 am to sunrise.

This year, unlike previous years, a 21m-high tower made using circular structures with diameters of 5m, 4m, 3m, 2m, and 1m, street lamp ball lights, and tree Milky Way lights are installed.