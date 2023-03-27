Taejeongdae Drive-in Theater Won’t Operate Normally Until May

Taejongdae Drive-in Theater, which has been highly anticipated as the first permanent movie theater in Yeongdo is not operating normally even after the opening ceremony.

Due to the delay in building a movie reservation system, it will be in a state of temporary opening and closing for more than a month.

On the 26th, the Busan Tourism Organization announced that the official operation of the Taejongdae Drive-in Theater in Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, was being delayed due to a failure to establish a reservation system.

The Busan Tourism Organization originally planned to hold an opening ceremony on the 10th and start business immediately, but it postponed the schedule and expects that normal business will be possible after mid-May.

The Taejongdae Drive-in Theater was created in a parking lot near the ticket office at the entrance of Taejongdae to accommodate 142 vehicles.

Residents who did not have a movie theater in Yeongdo-gu welcomed the decision to build a drive-in theater in Taejongdae Amusement Park because the inconvenience of having to go to the nearby areas such as Jung-gu to watch a movie has been reduced.

In February of last year, the Korea Tourism Organization decided to create its own reservation system while establishing a plan to build a drive-in theater in Taejongdae.

However, greater cost and techn