Image: Yeongdo-gu
Taejeongdae’s Ocean Flying Theme Park to Temporarily Open Soon

By Haps Staff

The highly anticipated Ocean Flying Theme Park, a captivating ocean-view experience facility in Yeongdo, will soon open its doors.

With a staggering cost of 12 billion won, this integrated park aims to reestablish Taejongdae as a prominent tourist destination, which has seen a decline in visitor numbers in recent years.

Scheduled opening ceremonies for the Taejongdae Coastal Tourist Road and the Ocean Flying Theme Park are slated for the 30th.

This marks a significant milestone for the tourism project, which had faced several postponements in its completion. The district of Yeongdo hopes that the strategic connection between these projects will bring back the glory that Taejongdae once enjoyed.

This circular coastal drive course will link the western and eastern parts of Yeongdo, providing a seamless route that is expected to attract tourists.

The Taejongdae Ocean Flying Theme Park, designed with a zip wire, media art center, and cafe, is expected to open within the year following the opening ceremony on the 30th.

Originally scheduled for completion last April, the project experienced delays due to various factors, including adverse weather conditions.

The core feature of the park, the zip wire, offers an exhilarating experience as it takes riders from Jungnisan Mountain, across Gamji Beach, to the Taejongdae Old Jayu Land parking lot and allows visitors to view the stunning coastal scenery of Taejongdae.

While the coastal tourist road the theme park were initially separate projects, they have been integrated to enhance the overall tourism experience.

The coastal tourist road serves as a circular road network centered on Jungnisan Mountain, connecting the Taejongdae roundabout to the Dongsamjung-ri area.

This integration allows visitors direct access to the upper stop of the zip wire through the coastal tourist road, eliminating the need to backtrack to the entrance of Taejongdae. .

Over the past decade, Taejongdae has witnessed a significant decline in tourist numbers, with a decrease of approximately 75% compared to ten years ago.-

COVID-19 further exacerbated this decline, resulting in only around 200,000 visitors in 2020 and 2021.

However, there was a slight rebound in numbers last year, with 480,000 visitors.

