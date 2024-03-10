Image: Yeongdo-gu
Taejongdae Ocean Flying Theme Park Struggling to Open Due to Winds

The Taejongdae Ocean Flying Theme Park in Yeongdo-gu is facing operational challenges due to unpredictable weather conditions.

Despite attracting over 850 zipline users since December, the park has experienced numerous closures due to strong winds, totaling 41 days compared to only 34 days of normal operation.

The park’s location on cliffs by the sea exposes it to powerful coastal winds, making zipline operation precarious during windy conditions.

Safety concerns lead to closures if winds exceed 14 m/s.

This poses financial worries for operators, especially with the upcoming peak seasons.

Despite initial feasibility studies suggesting favorable wind conditions, the reality differs, prompting the need for more operational experience.

Yeongdo-gu Office emphasizes safety as the top priority but awaits long-term data before making conclusive judgments.

Despite challenges, the park remains a promising addition to Busan’s attractions, offering a unique zipline experience over Taejongdae’s scenic vistas.

