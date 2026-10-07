Taejongdae Zipline Reopens With Lower Prices
Image: Yeongdo District Office
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Taejongdae Zipline Reopens With Lower Prices

By Haps Staff

The zipline at Taejongdae Ocean Flying Theme Park in Yeongdo-gu has reopened after a four-month suspension caused by financial difficulties faced by its previous operator.

The 653-meter zipline runs from Jungnisan Mountain past Gamji Beach to the theme park’s lower station and features four lines.

Samjin Steel Co., Ltd. has taken over operations under a two-year agreement with Yeongdo-gu following safety inspections and trial runs.

The standard fare has been reduced from 30,000 won to 20,000 won, while Yeongdo residents receive a 30% discount, bringing the price to 14,000 won.

Yeongdo-gu spent about 12.05 billion won to develop the zipline, stations and observation cafe before the attraction opened in December 2023.

Ahead of the reopening, the district also carried out repairs and additional safety checks following concerns raised by the Yeongdo District Council.

Around 18 million won was spent on repairs to tensioning equipment and wire brakes, followed by approximately two weeks of testing and external safety consultations.

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Haps Staff
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