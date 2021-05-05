Image: Wikipedia
Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled Once Again

Haps Staff

The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been once again been canceled this year.

Busan’s Yeongdo-gu office and the promotion committee canceled the Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival, scheduled for June 26 to July 4, due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and concerns of group infections.

Festival organizers, however, mentioned that they do not plan on blocking access to the park and will establish quarantine measures in coordination with the Busan Tourism Organization and Taejongsa Temple.

Since 2006, the festival has attracted numerous visitors to its violet and pink-hued hydrangea in full bloom all over the temple grounds.

About 5,000 different hydrangeas in 40 varieties come from around the world.

Last year even though the festival was canceled, it still attracted around 77,000 guests.

