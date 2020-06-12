Image: Wikipedia
Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled

Haps Staff

The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been canceled this year.

Busan’s Yeongdo-gu office and the promotion committee canceled the Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival, scheduled to start next week, due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and concerns of group infections.

Since 2006, the festival has attracted numerous visitors to its violet and pink-hued hydrangea in full bloom all over the temple grounds.

About 5,000 different hydrangeas in 40 varieties come from around the world.

Last year the festival attracted around 110,000 guests.

