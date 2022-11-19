NewsBusan News

Taiwan-Busan Air Routes Resume After Nearly Three Years

BeFM News

Taiwan-Busan routes have resumed after nearly three years of suspension due to COVID-19.

A Tigerair Taiwan plane arrived at Gimhae International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, while Air Busan also plans to resume Busan-Taiwan flights from the 21st of December to 5 days a week and increase the frequency to 7 days a week starting next year.

The Busan tourism industry expects that the resumption will contribute to revitalizing local tourism as many Taiwanese tourists visited Busan before the pandemic.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 