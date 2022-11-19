Taiwan-Busan Air Routes Resume After Nearly Three Years

Taiwan-Busan routes have resumed after nearly three years of suspension due to COVID-19.

A Tigerair Taiwan plane arrived at Gimhae International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, while Air Busan also plans to resume Busan-Taiwan flights from the 21st of December to 5 days a week and increase the frequency to 7 days a week starting next year.

The Busan tourism industry expects that the resumption will contribute to revitalizing local tourism as many Taiwanese tourists visited Busan before the pandemic.