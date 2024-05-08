Busan News

Taiwanese Make Up Largest Percentage of Visitors to Busan in Q1

By BeFM News

Foreign tourists who visited Busan in the first three months of this year were mostly Taiwanese, according to statistics.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization, among foreign tourists in the first quarter, Taiwanese tourists were the largest, tallying 85,471, followed by Japanese tourists at 78,209.

In March, the proportion of Taiwanese tourists entering through Gimhae Airport accounted for 24.6% nationwide, reaching the highest proportion ever since the Gimhae Airport route was normalized in May last year.

The Busan Tourism Organization explained that from the previous day until the 11th, they are also inviting the popular Taiwanese entertainment program known as the ‘1 Night 2 Days’ program in Taiwan, to promote Busan.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Large Scale Outdoor Children’s Playground Opens at Sujeongsan in Dong-gu

Mayor Park Meets With Costa Rican Ambassador Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández

May Deadline Approaches for Personal Local Income Tax Payments

Nakdong Estuary Eco-Center Reopens With a Renovated Bird Exhibition

Busan Metro Fares Rise By 150 Won From Today

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Car-free Sunday’s Jamsu Bridge Tubeok Tubeok Festival

Maifest Event in Namhae Deemed a Big Success

New Hotels to Open in Haeundae This Summer

올해 부산 뉴질랜드 와인 페스티벌에서 만나볼 수 있는 와인은?

‘Visiting Forest Healing’ Programs to Be Run in Jinju

Burger King Launches 3 Spicy Double Cheeseburgers

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 