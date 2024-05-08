Taiwanese Make Up Largest Percentage of Visitors to Busan in Q1

Foreign tourists who visited Busan in the first three months of this year were mostly Taiwanese, according to statistics.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization, among foreign tourists in the first quarter, Taiwanese tourists were the largest, tallying 85,471, followed by Japanese tourists at 78,209.

In March, the proportion of Taiwanese tourists entering through Gimhae Airport accounted for 24.6% nationwide, reaching the highest proportion ever since the Gimhae Airport route was normalized in May last year.

The Busan Tourism Organization explained that from the previous day until the 11th, they are also inviting the popular Taiwanese entertainment program known as the ‘1 Night 2 Days’ program in Taiwan, to promote Busan.