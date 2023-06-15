Taiwanese Overtake Japanese as Largest Number of Foreign Visitors to Busan

Taiwanese tourists have flocked to Busan, making them the largest group of foreign visitors to the city in April.

The resurgence of direct flights and the Korean Wave phenomenon have played a role, along with Taiwan’s positive attitude towards Korea and Busan, contributing to the surge in Taiwanese tourists. Many Taiwanese specifically visited the Jinhae Gunhang Festival held in Gyeongsangnam-do in March and April.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization, there was a remarkable 711% increase in foreign visitors to Busan in April compared to the same period last year, totaling 163,265 tourists. This growth surpassed the overall foreign visitor increase of 594% in Korea, with Taiwan (19,240) surpassing Japan (17,585) for the first time to claim the top spot.

The resumption of flights by Taiwanese airlines such as China Airlines and Tiger Air to Busan, while some Japanese flights remain suspended, has had a significant impact.

Additionally, the recent launch of the ‘Busan Tourist Pass (Visit Busan Pass)’ for foreigners, which provides free access to paid tourist attractions and public transportation, played a crucial role in attracting Taiwanese tourists. Over 60% of the passes were purchased by the Taiwanese.

Notably, the Jinhae Gunhang Festival in Changwon saw more than 540,000 foreign attendees, with Taiwanese accounting for the highest number at 220,000.

This marks a substantial increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The historical significance of Jinhae, where former Presidents Syngman Rhee and Chiang Kai-shek met, and the influence of Chiang Kai-shek’s great-grandson, who was elected in Taiwan’s local elections last year, may have contributed to the Taiwanese interest in the festival.

With the transition to an endemic phase in March, foreign tourist arrivals in Busan have been steadily increasing.

However, it is important to note that the current numbers are still around 60% of the pre-pandemic levels in April 2019.

Busan’s continuous marketing efforts in Taiwan, including its sister city relationship with Kaohsiung, have fostered a friendly perception among Taiwanese tourists.