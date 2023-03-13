Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Takashi Murakami Retrospective Extended to April 16

Haps Staff

A retrospective of the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at the  Busan Museum of Art will be extended by a month and continue until April 16.

After opening in January, “Takashi Murakami: MurakamiZombie” has attracted an average of 2,500 visitors on weekdays and an average of 4,000 visitors on weekends and nearing 100,000 total.

The museum has also opened an exhibition titled “My Young & Sad Days” until August 6th, introducing the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists.

Haps Staff
