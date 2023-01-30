Takashi Murakami Solo Exhibition Underway at Busan Museum of Art

A solo exhibition of Japan’s leading contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami, opened at the Busan Museum of Art.
Murakami Zombie will open until March 12th, showcasing 160 works from the artist’s early works to works being shown for the first time.
It includes paintings, large-scale sculptures, installations, and media art.
Event Information
Lee Ufan and His Friends IV
Period: January 26 – March 12, 2023
Venue: Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan
Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Free admission