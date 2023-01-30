Image: City of Busan
Takashi Murakami Solo Exhibition Underway at Busan Museum of Art

A solo exhibition of Japan’s leading contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami, opened at the Busan Museum of Art.

Murakami Zombie will open until March 12th, showcasing 160 works from the artist’s early works to works being shown for the first time.

It includes paintings, large-scale sculptures, installations, and media art.

Event Information



Period: January 26 – March 12, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

 

