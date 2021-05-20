Take a Look Inside the Plans for Myeongji International New City Phase 2

Image: LH
Details of the second phase of Myeongji International New City have been released with the Gangseo-gu hotspot being created as a luxury city with a large waterfront, park, and pedestrian-friendly area.

According to the developers LH, the second phase of the project plans to build 8,773 housing units near the first phase 1 site. Construction is planned to begin in the second half of this year with a completion date set for 2025.

Image: LH

The main concepts of the second phase include a 2.4-kilometer waterside park by utilizing the adjacent sea to Myeongji district while building parks, trails, and an international business district.

A 200,000-square meter Central Park is also expected to be built located close to the Busan Annex of the National Assembly Library and cultural center that will include a waterfront park, sports and culture facilities, and rest areas.

Image: LH

A 50-story high-rise building highlights the city center which also plans to host a hanok-style hotel and a high-end residential community.

By the time the entire project is completed, the Myeongji area which will encompass the original Myeongji City, Myeongji International New City Phase 1, and the under-construction Eco-Delta City, the population of the area is expected to be around 190,000.

