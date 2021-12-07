Image: Seoul Tourism Organization
Take a Virtual Trip to Seoul on YouTube

With the number of coronavirus cases rising in Seoul, it’s may not the best time to visit the capital city.

However, it’s never too early to plan your next trip when the numbers come down and things return to relatively normal.

In the meantime, the Seoul Tourism Organization has hundreds of videos to watch in the meantime on its YouTube channel “Visit Seoul TV”.

Check out the latest in food, travel, culture, and much, much more to build a plan of where you want to go and what you want to see.

You can check out the best from Seoul on YouTube here.

