Image: Seoul Tourism Organization
Travel

Take a Virtual Trip to Seoul on YouTube

Haps Staff

With the number of coronavirus cases rising in Seoul, it’s not the best time to visit the city as quarantine measures are at the second-highest level in the country currently.

However, it’s never too early to plan your next trip when the numbers come down and things return to relatively normal.

In the meantime, the Seoul Tourism Organization has hundreds of videos to watch in the meantime on its YouTube channel “Visit Seoul TV”.

Check out the latest in food, travel, culture, and much, much more to build a plan of where you want to go and what you want to see.

You can check out the best from Seoul on YouTube here.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Haps Staff -
Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.
Read more
Travel

Gimhae International Airport’s Temporary Terminal Construction Delayed

Haps Staff -
With the plans for the major expansion of Gimhae International Terminal canceled, the construction of a temporary terminal has been put on hold.
Read more
Travel

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Haps Staff -
As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Jukseong Cathedral

Haps Staff -
Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.
Read more
Travel

Gimhae International Airport Gets its First International Arrivals in Eight Months

Haps Staff -
Gimhae International Airport received its first international passengers since April 5 yesterday as it looks to normalize flights after eight months of closure.
Read more
Travel

Gyeongju Named to Nat Geo’s “Cultural and Historical Journeys to Undertake in 2021”

Haps Staff -
Gyeongju has made the 2021 National Geographic "2021 Destinations on the Rise" list as one of the top places in the world to explore a cultural and historic journey.
Read more

The Latest

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Blue Peal of Bells

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung, and Jung Jaeil feature in this new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art through March 21, 2021.
Read more

“Mega-City” Promotion Team Looks to Bolster Economy in Southeast Region

Busan News BeFM News -
Following an amendment to the Local Government Act, which passed the National Assembly for the first time in 32 years, the city of Busan plans to propose a pilot project for the nation’s first special local government.
Read more

2030부산월드엑스포 로고마크 디자인 공모전… 입상작 7점 발표

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 와 2030부산월드엑스포 범시민유치위원회는 11월 2일부터 11월 30일까지 2030부산월드엑스포 로고마크 디자인 공모전을 진행하고 심사를 거쳐 입상작 7점을 선정했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Take a Virtual Trip to Seoul on YouTube

Travel Haps Staff -
The Seoul Tourism Organization has hundreds of videos to watch in the meantime on its YouTube channel "Visit Seoul TV".
Read more

Disney+ to Launch Streaming Service in Korea From Next Year

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The popular Disney+ streaming service will launch in Korea next year, adding another streaming service option for consumers in the country.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
29 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Sun
1 °
Mon
1 °
Tue
1 °
Wed
1 °
Thu
4 °

Dine & Drink

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 