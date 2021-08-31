Take an Online Exhibition Tour — The Nature of Art

The Busan Museum of Art has prepared an exhibition on ‘The Nature of Art’ concerning the public role of the museum in the changing social environment of 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

The Nature of Art aims to embrace the transforming function of art and the attempts of artists in the midst of the current pandemic situations around the world, in addition to considering and communicating with audiences.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, we have released online exhibition tour videos of ‘The Nature of Art’. Thank you for your interest and support.

