Image: City of Busan
Taking a Look at Eulsukdo Cultural Center’s New ‘In and Out’ Children’s Cultural Space

Eulsukdo Cultural Center’s ‘In and Out,’ had its grand opening last week, transforming it into a multifaceted children’s complex cultural space.

Eulsukdo In and Out blends art, education, and entertainment in a vibrant space spread across the underground floor to the third floor of the Eulsukdo Cultural Center.

The project aims to utilize EBS’s intellectual property rights and expertise in creating engaging content for children.

The cultural space, with a total project cost of 50.1 billion won, encompasses various themed areas, including an atelier, gallery, Mugwort Sketchbook, and a rooftop cafe, occupying a total floor area of 2,245 square meters.

It features diverse sections, such as a selfie drawing station, a color combination experience with the Rainbow Cube, a giant coloring wall, a cube-shaped media art zone, and EBS’s Dream Wall Coloring.

Visitors can also participate in activities like character coloring, graffiti space exploration, and a paint experience program called Color Crush.

