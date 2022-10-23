Taking a Taxi in Ulsan is About to Get More Expensive

The taxi fare in Ulsan is expected to rise by 700 won from 3,300 won to 4,000 won early next year as a plan to expand the late-night surcharge period from midnight to 4:00 a.m. from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. is also being promoted.

Ulsan City announced that it had held a meeting of the Public Transportation Improvement Committee and discussed the appropriate fare and rate adjustment plan along with a report on ‘Taxi fare and rate calculation service’.

As a result of the service, the city concluded that it was necessary to raise the current base rate from 3,300 won to 4,000 won.

Accordingly, the taxi fare adjustment plan is to change the basic fare (2km) from the current 3,300 won to 4,000 won, an increase (21.21%) and the late-night surcharge change from the current midnight to 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Ulsan taxi fare has been frozen for three years after the basic fare rose from 2,800 won in January 2019 to 3,300 won by 500 won.

Among the seven major metropolitan cities across the country, Seoul and Incheon raised the price to 3,800 won each in 2019 and Busan in 2021, while Ulsan, Daegu, Gwangju, and Daejeon kept the price at 3,300 won.

A city official said, “We have considered the LPG price hike and the financial difficulties of the taxi industry.”

In Ulsan, as the operating balance deteriorated in the aftermath of COVID-19, the number of regular taxis operating was 2,026 at the end of 2017 and decreased by 18.5% to 1,651 as of June this year.

The city plans to raise the taxi fare adjustment plan at the regular meeting of the Ulsan City Council next month and listen to opinions, and then apply and implement the increase early next year after consulting with the Inflation Countermeasure Committee scheduled for the end of the year.