Talks to Reopen Gimhae International Airport to Begin Soon

Haps Staff

Talks to review the possibility of reopen Gimhae International Airport are set to begin next week.

The Central Defense Response Headquarters will meet next week with the relevant ministries after the first meeting which was scheduled for yesterday was postponed at the request of local governments in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.

Initially, it is expected that one or two flights will be opened to China though any plans to reopen must be approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The possibility of an “immune passport”, which would show a negative coronavirus test stamp which would lead to a shortened quarantine period is also being floated around.

International flights from Gimhae International Airport have been shut down since April 8th.

They tried to resume flights from July 1 to select cities in Southeast Asia, but the idea was later scrapped.

